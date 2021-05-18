Multiple Organizations Call for Education Department to Prioritize Pell Grant Restoration for Incarcerated Students - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category : More headlines,News,News Round up |

Multiple Organizations Call for Education Department to Prioritize Pell Grant Restoration for Incarcerated Students

May 18, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Prison Fellowship, a Christian nonprofit for prisoners, former prisoners and families and several other groups have submitted a letter Tuesday to Dr. Miguel Cardona, the U.S. secretary of education, asking that the Department of Education prioritize the implementation of Pell Grant restoration for incarcerated students.

Dr. Miguel Cardona

Signatories include the ACLU, College and Community Fellowship, the Consortium of Christian Colleges and Universities, the Correctional Leaders Association, the Jesuit Conference Office of Justice and Ecology, Operation Restoration, the R Street Institute, Safer Foundation, and the Sentencing Project.

The reform was included in the December 2020 Consolidated Appropriations Act. But the statute doesn’t require the administration to implement this policy until the 2023-24 school year.

“In our work ministering to incarcerated men and women, Prison Fellowship has witnessed the transformative power of prison programming,” said Heather Rice-Minus, senior vice president of advocacy and church mobilization for Prison Fellowship. “Through Pell reinstatement, Congress expanded the toolkit for correctional leaders to promote constructive citizenship behind and beyond bars. We urge the Department of Education to make implementation of Pell restoration an immediate priority, and — if possible — allow for incarcerated students to access critical federal financial aid in the coming academic year.”

 

 

 

 

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Title IV Funds Withheld from 5 Campuses in Puerto Rico During Strike
UT Austin, Dell Foundation Aim to Close Pell Grant Completion Gap
Fall College Enrollment Numbers Show Promise
Massasoit Community College Joins Boston’s Tuition-Free Community College Plan
Representatives Introduce Pell Grant Sustainability Act

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net