Dr. Angel Gonzalez Appointed Inaugural Chief Diversity Officer at New Jersey City University :

Dr. Angel Gonzalez has been appointed New Jersey City University’s inaugural chief diversity and inclusion officer (CDIO). In this role, Gonzalez will be a part of the school’s senior leadership team.

Gonzalez has served as program manager for the Center for Inclusive Education (CIE), interim director of the CIE and interim assistant dean for diversity and inclusion at Stony Brook University.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from California State University, Long Beach, a Master of Arts, social/health psychology from Stony Brook and a Doctor of Philosophy, social/health psychology at Stony Brook.