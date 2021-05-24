Dr. Angel Gonzalez Appointed Inaugural Chief Diversity Officer at New Jersey City University - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category : Diversity,More headlines,News,News Round up |

Dr. Angel Gonzalez Appointed Inaugural Chief Diversity Officer at New Jersey City University

May 24, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Dr. Angel Gonzalez has been appointed New Jersey City University’s inaugural chief diversity and inclusion officer (CDIO). In this role, Gonzalez will be a part of the school’s senior leadership team.

Dr. Angel Gonzalez

Gonzalez has served as program manager for the Center for Inclusive Education (CIE), interim director of the CIE and interim assistant dean for diversity and inclusion at Stony Brook University.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from California State University, Long Beach, a Master of Arts, social/health psychology from Stony Brook and a Doctor of Philosophy, social/health psychology at Stony Brook.

 

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Dr. Hari M. Osofsky Appointed Dean of Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Carnegie Mellon Hires Inaugural Vice Provost for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Western Oregon University Board of Trustees Approves Tuition Increase and Statement on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility
UC Davis Releases Document Showing DEI Investments
Bentley University Offering Undergrad DEI Major

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net