ProctorU to No Longer Offer Human-less Test Proctoring Services

ProctorU to No Longer Offer Human-less Test Proctoring Services

May 25, 2021 | :
by

ProctorU, an academic division of Meazure Learning, the provider of remote proctoring and integrity safeguards for online testing, has announced that it will no longer offer services that don’t include trained human test proctors, eliminating the use of AI-only products.

ProctorU will no longer offer test proctoring services that are fully automated and that only record a test session and use AI to flag potential violations for review. The provider will shift education and test partners that use fully automated, record-only services to human review proctoring – the goal is to finish these shifts by the 2021-22 academic year.

“We believe that only a human can best determine whether test-taker behavior is suspicious or violates test rules,” said Scott McFarland, CEO of ProctorU. “Depending exclusively on AI and outside review can lead to mistakes or incorrect conclusions as well as create other problems.”

ProctorU is making these changes following a review of its own data and service offerings. There have also been complaints that the AI services inappropriately flagged individuals based on race and ethnicity.

 

