Prairie View A&M Juvenile Crime Prevention Center Launches Program to Better Youth Behavior - Higher Education

June 1, 2021
by

Prairie View A&M University’s (PVAMU) Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center has launched the Teen Connect Parenting Program, a parent education and support training program to improve parent-child relationships and youth behavior.

Partnering with the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the evidence-based, ten-week program will help Houston region parents build skills to address hurdles faced by vulnerable children, decrease youth aggression and identify problems often leading to juvenile crime.

The program will partner with Houston-based organizations, Eight Million Stories and Pro-Vision Academy.

“We believe PVAMU is uniquely positioned to help break the cycle of trauma, crime and poverty,” said Dr. Camille Gibson,  interim dean of PVAMU’s College of Juvenile Justice and Psychology and executive director of the TJCPC.

 

 

