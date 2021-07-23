NY’s Marist College Appoints Fifth President, Two Years After Departure of Last President :

New York’s Marist College has named Dr. Kevin Weinman its fifth president, reports the Poughkeepsie Journal, adding that the hire comes 25 months after Dr. David Yellen stepped down as president “in a surprise move for which neither party elaborated on reasons.”

President Emeritus Dr. Dennis Murray, who had been president for 37 years prior, stepped into the role on an interim basis. Now, Weinman, most recently chief financial and administrative officer at Amherst College, will take over.

“I am both humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead this exceptional institution,” Weinman said in a statement. “I have long admired Marist’s academic excellence, outstanding reputation, and values-based mission.”

Weinman had been working in the senior administration at Amherst for more than eight years, where he had also served as a close advisor to the college’s president Dr. Biddy Martin. In a statement to The Journal, Weinman said he plans to “bolster the college’s financial standing while maximizing its resources to continue the college’s mission.”