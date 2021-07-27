Mendoza Ventures Announces Fellowship Program :

To provide diverse students in Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs with experience in the venture capital field, Mendoza Ventures has launched a new fellowship program.

As part of the Venture Capital Fellowship Program, participants will conduct research to study investment trends and write investment memorandum. This summer, the inaugural program selected two fellows—from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business and Yale School of Management—who will work directly with a Mendoza Ventures’ general partner.

Applications for the fall fellowships will be released next month.

“With very few women and minorities in venture capital, we saw an opportunity to share our experiences to lift up the next generation of diverse VCs,” said Senofer Mendoza, a general partner at Mendoza. “Our goal is to build a program that can give opportunities to women and people of color and accelerate and launch their careers in venture; only by doing this can we change the face of venture capital.”