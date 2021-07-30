Louisiana Tech University Looks to Raise Faculty and Staff Salaries - Higher Education

Louisiana Tech University Looks to Raise Faculty and Staff Salaries

July 30, 2021
Dr. Leslie K. Guice

Faculty and staff members at Louisiana Tech University could receive a 3% pay raise if approved by the University of Louisiana System Board (ULS).

“In this year, we’ve all made increasing salaries for faculty and staff a priority, and I hope that this is the first step in getting those salaries to the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) average,” said Dr. Leslie K. Guice, president of Louisiana Tech.

If affirmed, the increase will be effective for the  2021-22 fiscal year. This follows a previous pay raise of 4.5% in 2018.

Faculty and staff “[help] us achieve the mission of providing an unparalleled learning experience for all of our students,” said Guice, adding that faculty and staff are “the heart of our university.”

