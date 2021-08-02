Dr. J. Lee Brown III Named Dean of CCU’s College of Graduate and Continuing Studies - Higher Education

Category : More headlines,News,News Round up |

Dr. J. Lee Brown III Named Dean of CCU’s College of Graduate and Continuing Studies

August 2, 2021 | :
by

Dr. J. Lee Brown III

Dr. J. Lee Brown III was appointed dean of Coastal Carolina University’s College of Graduate and Continuing Studies.

Over the last 10 years, he held several positions at Fayetteville State University, including interim provost, dean of the Broadwell College of Business and Economics, associate professor of management and the assistant chair of the Department of Management, Marketing and Entrepreneurship, CCU reported.

Brown’s research has been featured in the Journal of International Business Studies, Health Information and Technology and Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice. Outside of higher education, he worked at Fortune 500 companies for 14 years.

“I am truly honored and excited to be the inaugural dean for the new College of Graduate and Continuing Studies,” Brown said. “We will build on Coastal’s strong foundation of academic excellence to better meet the educational desires of a diverse, post-traditional student population. This will be accomplished through a combination of conventional and novel, flexible program offerings that strive to address the research and workforce needs of the region and beyond.”

