Morgan State Offers Full-Time Status, Benefits and Higher Pay to Contractual Employees :

In an effort to address employee inequity, Morgan State University will no longer hire contractual employees to meet its workforce needs, announced Dr. David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State. Instead, the historically Black university will offer benefits and full-time status to eligible existing contractual employees.

What’s more, the university will also raise its hourly wage to $15 an hour and will increase adjunct faculty pay to a level “more competitive in attracting and retaining high-quality instructors for courses at all levels.”

“Our employees deserve to earn a living wage and have access to benefits that will enhance their quality of life; it’s the moral thing to do,” said Wilson. “Coming from the apex of the pandemic, when many of our contractual employees were still showing up to work and serving on the front line to keep things going despite COVID’s impact on their own families, the workforce inequities were made clear, including those on our own campus. For Morgan to ascend to the next level of national prominence, our first order of business must be to make our Morgan family whole.”