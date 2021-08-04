Dr. Jane Fernandes Appointed President of Antioch College :

Dr. Jane Fernandes was selected on Wednesday to lead Antioch College, becoming the first deaf president in the school’s history.

Since 2014, she has served as president of Guilford College. Under her leadership, Guilford experienced a rise in enrollment rates and student diversity increased by 12% over a span of five years. Fernandes also focused her efforts on retaining more diverse faculty and staff.

Throughout her career, she has also held positions at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, Northeastern University, Gallaudet University and the University of Hawaii.

“I am excited to be joining Antioch College,” said Fernandes. “This is an especially important time in the history of the College. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working with the dedicated and talented faculty, staff, trustees, students, and alumni, as well as reaching out to community members and businesses. As we continue to assess what the higher education landscape will look like following the pandemic, this is our opportunity to create together a bright future and build on the creation of a new Antioch College that is already underway.”