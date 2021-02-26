$20M in Gifts and Grants to Brown University Will Support DEI Initiatives :

Gifts and grants to Brown University exceeded $20 million this academic year, as part of the university’s BrownTogether fundraising campaign, announced the Rhode Island Ivy League school.

The donations will go toward faculty positions, research, student financial support as well as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, outlined in the school’s DEI plan.

As of January 2021, Brown has committed more than $157 million to the plan through a combination of operational funds and donor contributions.

“As our nation continues to confront racism and discrimination while battling a pandemic that disproportionately affects people of color, the importance of addressing issues of diversity, equity and inclusion has never been more clear,” University President Dr. Christina H. Paxson said. “It is wonderful to see an increasingly wide range of generous donors contribute to bringing together scholars who offer a diversity of insights for the education, scholarship and research that is critical for advancing knowledge about issues facing society and communities around the globe.”