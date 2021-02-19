Ferris State University Launches Free Tuition Program for Low-Income Students - Higher Education

Higher Education

Ferris State University Launches Free Tuition Program for Low-Income Students

February 19, 2021
by

Ferris State University is implementing a program that will give free tuition to students with high financial needs, MLive reported.

The Ferris Launch program – available to first-time college students starting fall 2021 – will cover tuition for students with a 3.0 high school GPA whose expected family contribution is zero.

At FSU, tuition is $443 per credit hour – $12,404 for one year of taking 14 credit hours.

There is no separate application required for the program. The aid is automatically applied for eligible students admitted into FSU who have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The school does not have a limit for the number of students for the program, said Melanie Mulder, financial aid coordinator at FSU.

Approximately 1,300 students are currently eligible, said Kristen Salomonson, dean of enrollment services.

