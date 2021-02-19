Dr. Julia Chinyere Oparah Appointed Provost at University of San Francisco - Higher Education

Dr. Julia Chinyere Oparah Appointed Provost at University of San Francisco

February 19, 2021
by

Ethnic studies scholar Dr. Julia Chinyere Oparah, provost and dean of the faculty at Mills College, will become provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of San Francisco, effective July 12.

Dr. Julia Chinyere Oparah

During her tenure at Mills, Oparah led a number of advancements, such as the Mills Promise Program, Mills’s first fully online master’s degree and the joint UC Berkeley-Mills engineering program. She also co-led the school’s transgender initiative – making Mills the first women’s college to adopt a trans-inclusive admissions policy.

She holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s in modern and medieval languages from Cambridge University, a postgraduate diploma in community practice from Luton University, a master’s degree in race and ethnic studies and a PhD in sociology with a focus on Black women’s civic engagement, from Warwick University.

 

 

 

