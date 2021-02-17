Eight HBCUs to Receive $650,000 to Preserve Campuses - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Eight HBCUs to Receive $650,000 to Preserve Campuses

February 17, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Several historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) will receive more than $650,000 in grants to preserve their campuses as part of the new HBCU Cultural Heritage Stewardship Initiative, CBS 17 reported.

The eight recipients will be Benedict College, Jackson State University, Lane College, Morgan State University, Philander Smith College, Spelman College, Stillman College and Tuskegee University.

The goal is for this initiative to preserve HBCUs not only as places of higher learning but also as historic and culturally significant spaces.

The eight schools will have to create preservation plans, the implementation of which will involve one student for each school.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the economic ripples it has caused continues to threaten already underfunded schools.

And HBCUs have long been underfunded due to decades of structural racism and lack of equitable public funding, said Brent Leggs, executive director of the National Trust’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, the organization providing the grants.

“They stand as a living testament to African American history and the ongoing achievements of highly influential Americans,” he said. “But they continue to be overlooked and underfunded.”

 

 

 

 

 

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Dr. Glenda M. Prime Appointed Dean of Morgan State University’s School of Education and Urban Studies
Michelle Obama at Jackson State: Lessons in History and Life
Lilly Endowment Inc. Donates $900K Grant to Spelman College
Tuskegee’s New African-American Studies Minor Crosses Disciplinary Lines
When the Margin for Error is Zero

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net