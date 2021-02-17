Mars Hill University Volleyball Coach Raoul Fontanelle Dies - Higher Education

Mars Hill University Volleyball Coach Raoul Fontanelle Dies

February 17, 2021 | :
by

Longtime Mars Hill University volleyball coach Raoul “Tony” Fontanelle has died on Feb. 15, 2021, at age 60, WLOS reported.

Raoul “Tony” Fontanelle

The New Jersey native joined the coaching team in 2004 and, by the time of his death, became the second-longest tenured head coach in Mars Hill athletics.

During his tenure, he “coached one Academic All-America First Team student-athlete, one South Atlantic Conference Scholar Athlete, two first-team All-SAC players, eight second-team All-SAC players and six SAC All-Freshman honorees,” WLOS reported.

He also previously coached at Lees-McRae College, leading its team to a conference championship and an NCAA championship tournament appearance.

