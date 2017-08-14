Study: One-fifth of Americans Find Workplace Hostile or Threatening - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News Round up |

Study: One-fifth of Americans Find Workplace Hostile or Threatening

August 14, 2017 | :
Email




by Paul Wiseman, Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.

So concludes an in-depth study of 3,066 U.S. workers by the Rand Corp., Harvard Medical School and the University of California, Los Angeles. Among the findings:

  • Nearly one in five workers — a share the study calls “disturbingly high” — say they face a hostile or threatening environment at work, which can include sexual harassment and bullying. Workers who have to face customers endure a disproportionate share of abuse.
  • Nearly 55 percent say they face “unpleasant and potentially hazardous” conditions.
  • Nearly three quarters say they spend at least a fourth of their time on the job in “intense or repetitive physical” labor. “I was surprised at how physically demanding jobs were,” says lead author Nicole Maestas, a Harvard Medical School economist.
  • Telecommuting is rare: 78 percent say they are required to be present in their workplace during working hours.
  • Only 38 percent say their jobs offer good prospects for advancement. And the older they get, the less optimistic they become.
  • About half say they work on their own time to meet the demands of their job.

“Wow, (work) is a pretty taxing place for many people,” Maestas says. “I was surprised by how pressured and hectic the workplace is.”

In many cases, less-educated workers endure tougher working conditions. For example, fewer than half of men without college degrees can take a break whenever they want to, compared to more than 76 percent of men with college degrees. Likewise, nearly 68 percent of men without degrees spend at least a fourth of their time moving heavy loads.

  Black Diversity in Higher Ed? We are Not There Yet

Maestas wonders whether toxic working conditions are keeping Americans out of the labor force. The percentage of Americans who are working or looking for work – 62.9 percent in July – has not returned to pre-recession levels and is well below its 2000 peak of 67.3 percent.

The unemployment rate is at a 16-year low, and many employers complain they can’t fill jobs.

“There’s a message for employers here,” Maestas says. “Working conditions really do matter.”

Not everything about American workplaces is grim. Workers enjoy considerable autonomy: more than 80 percent say they get to solve problems and try out their own ideas. Moreover, 58 percent say their bosses are supportive, and 56 percent say they have good friends at work.

The first-time survey of Americans ages 25-71 was carried out in 2015. It is similar to a long-running European survey, and researchers plan to conduct another survey next year and eventually to draw comparisons between U.S. and European working conditions.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Finances a Troublesome Subject at Many HBCUs When college leaders across the nation begin rolling out their welcome mats for the coming school year, few are likely to be more anxious about the days ahead than those operating historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Dr. DeShawn ...
Civil Rights Leaders: Higher Ed Needs More Engagement After Charlottesville President Trump may have taken two days to specifically call out the KKK, neo-Nazis and White supremacists for their role in the Charlottesville tragedy, but a diverse group of civil rights leaders that complained of his slow response were still not ...
UVA Standing Firm in Wake of Charlottesville Violence The nation and American democracy has progressed despite hateful bigotry for more than two centuries, and “hateful actions in Charlottesville or elsewhere will not stop it either,” said Dr. Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the Uni...
River University Continues Job Guarantee Program for Second Year NASHUA, N.H. — New Hampshire’s Rivier University is continuing with its promise to graduates that they will find employment nine months after graduation. The university’s Employment Promise Program, now i its second year, promises full-time underg...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Associate/Full Professor of Economics
The University of Alabama
Assistant Professor of Chemistry
University of Chicago
Digital Designer
Bates College
Asst./Assoc. Dean for Diversity & Inclusion
Arkansas Tech University
Tenure Track Assistant Professor
Georgia State University
Assistant/Associate Professor of Economics
The University of Alabama

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/24/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 08/03/2017

Academic Kickoff
Issue Date: 09/07/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 08/17/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should higher ed institutions look to business leaders to fill its executive roles?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>