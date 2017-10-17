University of Tennessee Campus Faculty Against Plan to Outsource Facilities - Higher Education


University of Tennessee Campus Faculty Against Plan to Outsource Facilities

October 17, 2017 | :
by Associated Press


KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee Knoxville faculty and union members have expressed concerns about proposed participation in the state’s facilities management outsourcing plan.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the Faculty Senate unanimously passed a non-binding resolution against the outsourcing Monday, citing hidden costs and a potential loss of institutional knowledge. United Campus Workers released a statement Monday saying the proposals submitted by Jones Lang LaSalle promise large savings with few details.

The UT system made public the JLL proposals for each campus last week, which say the system could save as much as $6.8 million in the first year, including $5.2 million at UT Knoxville.

JLL has promised equitable pay and benefits for existing employees and no layoffs, but Faculty Senate President Beauvais Lyons the concern lies with benefits for future employees.

