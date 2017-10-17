Lawmaker: Kennesaw State Mascot Wrong to Rally for Kneeling Cheerleaders - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Black Issues,Campus Climate,More headlines,News Round up,Political Issues,Sports,Women |

Lawmaker: Kennesaw State Mascot Wrong to Rally for Kneeling Cheerleaders

October 17, 2017 | :
Email


by Associated Press


KENNESAW, Ga. —  The student who wears the owl mascot costume at a Georgia public university where five cheerleaders knelt during the national anthem had no business leading a cross-campus march in support of the cheerleaders, an influential lawmaker said.

Kenneth Sturkey, who dresses as Scrappy the Owl at Kennesaw State University athletic events, said he donned the costume without permission for Monday’s rally on behalf of cheerleaders who knelt at a game Sept. 30 to protest racial inequality.

“I figured it might help some people step outside their comfort zone knowing there’s an icon behind them,” Sturkey told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “If standing up to injustice and inequality is something that’s going to upset the athletic department, which I can totally understand regarding the suit … and that may cost me my job, then that’s perfectly fine.”

Republican state Rep. Earl Ehrhart, who chairs a Georgia House subcommittee in charge of funding the state’s public universities, objected to the mascot’s appearance at the rally in the Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw. He said Monday a taxpayer-funded mascot should not have been used — unless any group can solicit the mascot’s services for protests.

Attending Monday’s rally backing the so-called Kennesaw Five as a student would be acceptable, “but with respect to utilizing the school’s mascot, that’s inappropriate,” Ehrhart told The Marietta Daily Journal.

During Monday’s rally, television reporters held microphones in front of Sturkey’s giant owl head as he spoke about his support for the cheerleaders, video from WXIA-TV showed.

Any group can request that Scrappy attend their off-campus event, which costs $75 per hour, according to Kennesaw State’s official athletic department website. Asked by The Associated Press about the school’s policies regarding the mascot’s appearances, Kennesaw State spokeswoman Tammy DeMel said she expected to have information to share later Monday.

  Coaches Ask NCAA to Avoid South Carolina

The five Kennesaw State University cheerleaders who knelt Sept. 30 said they would again kneel when the anthem is played at Saturday’s homecoming football game. This time, though, they are being moved off the field into a stadium tunnel during pre-game ceremonies where they won’t be seen by fans.

The cheerleaders said they closely watched national debate over NFL players kneeling during the anthem, before adopting that form of protest. The NFL has been embroiled in controversy over players using the anthem before games to protest against racial inequality and police brutality, protests that have spread at times outside the NFL to college and high school athletic venues. President Donald Trump and others have lashed out at NFL players for not standing during the anthem.

Kennesaw State has said the cheerleaders were being moved into the stadium tunnel before kickoff as part of wider steps to improve the fans’ game experience. The decision to move the cheerleaders was made by the school’s athletic department, which meets after each game “to determine how best to enhance the game day atmosphere,” DeMel said in a recent statement. It made no mention of the anthem protest.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Landry Leans on Experience to Lead ACE American College of Education (ACE) president and interim provost Dr. Shawntel Landry leads a nontraditional and unique institution, where women account for 72 percent of administrative or staff roles. Under Landry’s leadership, ACE continues to d...
ETS: ‘Targeted and Tailored’ Strategies Needed to Close Achievement Gaps The all-too-familiar narrative of racial and ethnic gaps in educational attainment will persist well into the 21st century unless “targeted and tailored” strategies are implemented for various underrepresented groups. That is the message of a forthco...
Beyond an Uncritical Attachment to Free Speech College administrators and faculty are facing a host of student demands: defend undocumented students; challenge campus racism, sexism, and misogyny; and support social movements such as Black Lives Matter. Conversation, debate, and critical engageme...
States Sue Dept. of Education Over Delay of Gainful Employment Rule Seventeen states and the District of Columbia sued U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos Tuesday for what they allege is the “unlawful” delay of the gainful employment rule meant to stop predatory practices by the for-profit college industry. “T...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost
Illinois State University
Faculty Position in AMO Experiment
University of Maryland, College Park
Assistant/Associate Professor in English
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Associate Dean, College of Business
Kutztown University
Assistant Professor, NYU Tisch Cinema Studies
New York University Tisch School of the Arts
Scholars & Teacher Positions in Arts & Sciences
Washington University in St. Louis
Associate Director, Women's Center
NCSU Women's Center
Tenure-Track Positions - School of Engineering
Tufts University
Assistant Professor of Philosophy
Hamilton College
Faculty Position in Experimental Particle Physics
University of Maryland, College Park
Adjunct Faculty , Management and Technology
New York University School of Professional Studies
Director of Academic Assessment
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Director of Learning Communities
Iowa State University, Division of Student Affairs
NYU Tisch Open Faculty Positions
New York University Tisch School of the Arts
Assistant Professor - Speech Communication
CUNY Queensborough Community College
Chair and Professor, Computer Science and Engineer
Southern Methodist University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Active Duty Military & Veterans Education
Issue Date: 10/19/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 09/28/2017

Careers in Higher Education
Issue Date: 11/02/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 10/12/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Does America overvalue degree attainment?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>