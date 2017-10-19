Community Criticizes University of Memphis in Wake of Sexual Assaults :

by Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of two reported off-campus rapes involving students at the University of Memphis, students and alumni challenged and criticized the university’s administration at a sexual assault forum.

The Commercial Appeal reports over 100 people attended Wednesday’s campus forum, which saw a line of people waiting to speak when President David Rudd called to an end after two hours.

Attendees questioned why a student charged with rape and sexual battery remained on campus. Rudd said he couldn’t comment on specifics, but told the audience that the university has taken repeated action behind the scenes over the past few years.

Rudd said he wanted cases to be prosecuted criminally. He also said removing students from campus was complicated by the district attorney’s office not necessarily providing evidence to the university in pending criminal cases.