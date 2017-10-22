Hartwick College Program Will Groom Peace Corps Volunteers - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Hartwick College Program Will Groom Peace Corps Volunteers

October 22, 2017 | :
Email


by Associated Press


ONEONTA, N.Y.

Hartwick College is working with the Peace Corps to create a preparatory program for the overseas agency.

The Harwick Peace Corps Prepartory Program will prepare interested Hartwick students for careers or volunteer service abroad.

The program being launched Nov. 1 is designed to help students at the college west of Albany, New York, develop skills in language and leadership. It also will provide training in areas such as education, health and agriculture.

The Peace Corps provides skilled volunteers to help people in underdeveloped areas abroad.

Students who complete the program will be issued a certificate signed by a Peace Corps official. Hartwick officials say it’s New York state’s first college-level preparatory program for the Peace Corps.

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty-Aerospace Engineering and Mechanics
The University of Alabama
Tenure-Track Positions-Econometrics & Statistics
Chicago Booth School of Business
Non-Tenure-Aerospace Engineering & Mechanics 9Mos
The University of Alabama
Director of Digital Communications
The University of Southern Mississippi
Non-Tenure-Aerospace Engineering & Mechanics 12Mos
The University of Alabama
Mgr of Communications, Academic Affairs & Research
The University of Southern Mississippi
Tenure-Aerospace Engineering & Mechanics-UASs
The University of Alabama
Vice President for Advancement
King University
Multiple Tenure-Track Faculty Positions
The University of Alabama
Clinical Assist./ Assoc. Professor of Real Estate
NYU School of Professional Studies
Tenure-Track-Transportation Engineering
The University of Alabama
Marine Research Assistant III
University of Rhode Island
Tenure-Civil, Constr & Environmental Engineering
The University of Alabama
Tenure-Chemical & Biological Engineering
The University of Alabama
Tenure - Computer Science
The University of Alabama

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Careers in Higher Education
Issue Date: 11/02/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 10/12/2017

Native American Heritage Month
Issue Date: 11/16/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 10/26/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Are colleges doing enough to help graduates find a job?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>