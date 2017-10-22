Hartwick College Program Will Groom Peace Corps Volunteers :

by Associated Press

ONEONTA, N.Y.

Hartwick College is working with the Peace Corps to create a preparatory program for the overseas agency.

The Harwick Peace Corps Prepartory Program will prepare interested Hartwick students for careers or volunteer service abroad.

The program being launched Nov. 1 is designed to help students at the college west of Albany, New York, develop skills in language and leadership. It also will provide training in areas such as education, health and agriculture.

The Peace Corps provides skilled volunteers to help people in underdeveloped areas abroad.

Students who complete the program will be issued a certificate signed by a Peace Corps official. Hartwick officials say it’s New York state’s first college-level preparatory program for the Peace Corps.