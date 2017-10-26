University of Louisville Violated Law by Denying Newspaperâ€™s Request - Higher Education


University of Louisville Violated Law by Denying Newspaperâ€™s Request

October 26, 2017
by Associated Press


LOUISVILLE, Ky. â€” A ruling by Kentuckyâ€™s attorney general says the University of Louisville violated the stateâ€™s open records law by denying a newspaperâ€™s request for emails on the former university presidentâ€™s hard drive.

The Courier-Journal requested emails between university officials in June, which the school rejected, citing an ongoing investigation. The Oct. 17 ruling states thereâ€™s nothing in the record to indicate how the release of the evidence would have negatively impacted the investigation.

University spokesman John Karman says the university will continue to study the ruling before determining any next steps.

Former President James Ramseyâ€™s hard drive was the focus of auditors who were looking into his alleged misspending. The computer was wiped clean by the schoolâ€™s information technology department despite an order to preserve the hard drive and other records.

