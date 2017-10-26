Q&A: Why Wiping of Georgia Elections Server at Kennesaw State Matters - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News Round up,Political Issues |

Q&A: Why Wiping of Georgia Elections Server at Kennesaw State Matters

October 26, 2017 | :
Email


by Frank Bajak, Associated Press


Election reform activists sued Georgia officials on July 3 demanding its highly questioned statewide elections system be immediately retired. Four days later, technicians at Kennesaw State University, which administers the state’s elections, destroyed a key piece of evidence — wiping clean an elections management server.

The server, holding data on Georgia’s 6.7 million voters and files used to stage elections, had been exposed on the open internet for at least six months until early June. A security expert, Logan Lamb, first alerted officials to the gaping vulnerability in August 2016 but it had gone unpatched.

Why preserve the data?

It’s necessary to know whether the server might have been hacked and the outcome of last November’s election and a special House of Representatives vote on June 20 altered. Data on the server included passwords used by county officials to access elections management files.

How did the Associated Press learn of the data destruction?

It obtained a Sept. 18 email written by an assistant state attorney general to lawyers in the case. The AP also was given 180 pages of email exchanges of election administrators obtained in an open records request. The documents confirmed the irretrievable deletion not just of the main server but also of two backups on Aug. 9.

Who ordered the server wiped?

Secretary of State Brian Kemp — a Republican running for governor in 2018 — oversees Georgia’s elections and is the main defendant. On Thursday, he blamed the wipe on “the undeniable ineptitude” of Kennesaw State’s elections center. His spokeswoman told the AP that Kemp’s office did not order the destruction and did not know of it beforehand.

  Texas A&M Tightens Policy on Who Can Sponsor Outside Speaker

Kennesaw State officials refused to comment.

Emails in the open records request show that a senior university engineer instructed technicians to wipe the server’s hard drives.

The Atlanta FBI, which made an image of the server when it temporarily took custody in March, would not say whether it retained that copy – or whether it has done a forensic examination to determine whether the server was accessed by hackers and had files altered.

The state attorney general’s office, Kemp’s lawyer in the case, notified the court Wednesday of its intent to subpoena the FBI for the image.

Was it a crime to destroy the data?

That’s not clear. The plaintiffs’ local attorney sent an email July 10 to the defendants’ lawyers reminding them of their obligation to preserve electronic evidence. The case was later transferred from state to federal court. A Republican state representative, Scot Turner, called Thursday for a criminal investigation. It appears no judge was asked for an order mandating the preservation of evidence. So the defendants could not be held in contempt of court.

What’s next?

Legal briefs are due Oct. 30, after which Presiding Judge Amy Totenberg will weigh their motion to dismiss the case. Meantime, Georgia’s legislature has begun discussing replacing the state’s 15-year-old elections system with modern equipment that includes an auditable paper trail at an estimated cost of at least $100 million.

On Nov. 7, Conyers, Georgia, a city near Atlanta, will test new equipment that produces a paper trail in its local elections.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Asian American Students Still Struggling With Burden of Expectations When Amy Chua published “The Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother ” in 2011, a book about how she raised two high-achieving daughters, people took notice. Chua is Chinese American and both daughters were on their way to Harvard, with an impressive roster ...
Trump Nominates Kenneth Marcus to Lead Office for Civil Rights The Trump administration has nominated a civil rights and Jewish advocate to a top position with the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights. Kenneth L. Marcus Kenneth L. Marcus is the president and director of the Louis D. Brandeis Cen...
Experts Tell Congress Free Speech on Campus ‘Essential’ WASHINGTON — In order to prepare students for the complex situations they will face in the world and the workplace, higher education leaders and government officials must resist efforts to restrict free speech on campus and keep colleges as places of...
University of Louisville Violated Law by Denying Newspaper’s Request LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A ruling by Kentucky’s attorney general says the University of Louisville violated the state’s open records law by denying a newspaper’s request for emails on the former university president’s hard drive. The Courier-Journal requ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty-Aerospace Engineering and Mechanics
The University of Alabama
Tenure-Track Positions-Econometrics & Statistics
Chicago Booth School of Business
Non-Tenure-Aerospace Engineering & Mechanics 9Mos
The University of Alabama
Director of Digital Communications
The University of Southern Mississippi
Non-Tenure-Aerospace Engineering & Mechanics 12Mos
The University of Alabama
Mgr of Communications, Academic Affairs & Research
The University of Southern Mississippi
Tenure-Aerospace Engineering & Mechanics-UASs
The University of Alabama
Vice President for Advancement
King University
Multiple Tenure-Track Faculty Positions
The University of Alabama
Clinical Assist./ Assoc. Professor of Real Estate
NYU School of Professional Studies
Tenure-Track-Transportation Engineering
The University of Alabama
Marine Research Assistant III
University of Rhode Island
Tenure-Civil, Constr & Environmental Engineering
The University of Alabama
Tenure-Chemical & Biological Engineering
The University of Alabama
Tenure - Computer Science
The University of Alabama

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Careers in Higher Education
Issue Date: 11/02/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 10/12/2017

Native American Heritage Month
Issue Date: 11/16/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 10/26/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Are colleges doing enough to help graduates find a job?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>