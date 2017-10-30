2 Penn State Frats Lose Recognition After Rules Violations :

by Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Two fraternities have lost their recognition after what Pennsylvania State University describes as “several violations of university rules.”

University officials said Saturday that Delta Upsilon has lost its recognition until the end of the spring semester. They say that Pi Lambda Phi won’t be recognized until the end of 2019. The punishment means the fraternities cannot participate in Greek life events such as homecoming or the university’s dance marathon.

Penn State says the fraternities “violated university expectations” after making alcohol available during social events involving underage students. It hasn’t said when the violations occurred.

Delta Upsilon International’s executive director says sanctions are needed if chapters hold events that endanger health and safety. He says he’s “extremely disappointed” in the Delta Upsilon members’ behavior.

Pi Lambda Phi hasn’t responded to a request for comment.