After Accreditation Success, Experts and Advocates Optimistic About Cheyney - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Current News 1,News,Subfeature |

After Accreditation Success, Experts and Advocates Optimistic About Cheyney

November 19, 2017 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by

The nation’s oldest HBCU avoided a potentially fatal blow on Friday after a regional accrediting board extended its accreditation by a year.

In recent years, Cheyney University, located outside Philadelphia, has experienced low enrollment, financial deficit and other administrative blunders. University officials, however, breathed a sigh of relief after its accreditation was affirmed by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, as a result of the progress the institution has made over the past year.

“I think of HBCUs as being survivors, so I figured that they would be OK,” said Dr. Marybeth Gasman, an HBCU expert and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania. “Although, I do think at this point everything’s out on the table now.”

Supporters of the university remain optimistic.

“I think the future of Cheyney is bright,” said Dr. Larry Walker, an alumnus and an HBCU researcher who works with the Cheyney Foundation, a nonprofit founded to support the university. “The university will find ways to meet the needs of students to offer a counter-narrative to its critics.”

Dr. Michael Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn University, said that Cheyney may need to refine its business model.

“If the business model doesn’t work, nothing else will,” he said. “The financial side of the house must be restored.”

As the president of a once failing HBCU, Sorrell and his team were able to rescue Paul Quinn from closure. The institution now receives a surplus of applications, forcing the university to decline admission to some students.

“I think when institutions struggle, and they teeter on the precipice of failure, it’s easy to look around and point fingers,” Sorrell said, urging a more progressive discussion. “I think a far more compelling conversation that should be had around Cheyney is: What is the vision for Cheyney?”

  Tuskegee University Off Accreditation Warning List

Sorrell added that Cheyney needs to find its competitive advantage as a university.

“I don’t know the institution well enough to tell what I think their competitive advantage is,” he said. “What I do know is that there are almost 800 students that believe it has a competitive advantage.”

Gasman said that the school needs a dynamic leader to move the institution forward.

“If I were Cheyney, I would be looking for a young, energetic president who is ready to roll up their sleeves and work, just like Michael Sorrell did at Paul Quinn,” said Gasman. “I don’t think they can continue business as usual,” she added.

Joseph Hong can be reached at jhong@diverseeducation.com

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Gathering Designed to Foster Mentorship Among MSI Leaders In an effort to create a pipeline of college leaders ready to one day become a college president, the Penn Center for minority serving institutions hosted a three-day symposium for its cohort of aspiring leaders this weekend in Philadelphia, bringing...
Hampton Joins the Big South Conference In a move that could cause a cultural shift and change the balance of power in HBCU athletics, Hampton University on Thursday announced that it is leaving the MEAC to join the Big South Conference. According to a statement released by Hampton Univ...
Judge Calls for Mediation in Maryland Legal Case A federal judge has appointed a "special master" to help craft a plan to resolve a longstanding battle over whether historically Black colleges and universities in Maryland were denied the chance to attract students of other races because academic pr...
Bennett College Renames Dormitory After Prominent Educator Ten years after Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole left the all-women’s college in Greensboro, North Carolina, the institution decided to honor her by renaming a new dormitory on campus. Bennett College formally renamed its honors dormitory after Cole duri...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Chancellor
South Orange County Community College District
College President (4 Positions)
Maricopa Community Colleges
Vice President and Dean of Students
Lake Forest College
Provost and Executive Vice President
The University of Central Arkansas
Assistant Professor, Psychiatric Genetics
Yale University
Chair-Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering
Florida A&M University-Florida State University
Carolina Postdoc Program for Faculty Diversity
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Department Head - EAHR
Texas A&M University
Faculty Positions in the College of Engineering
Florida A&M University-Florida State University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Health Sciences
Issue Date: 11/30/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 11/09/2017

Community College - Top 100 Associate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 12/14/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 11/21/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Are non-traditional students adequately supported on your campus?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>