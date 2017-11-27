TMCF Adds Two New Board Members - Higher Education


TMCF Adds Two New Board Members

November 27, 2017
Thurgood Marshall College Fund announced on Monday the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors.
Phyllis Harris and Gail Thomas both come from the private sector where they have led departments at Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and Microsoft, respectively, and have done work aligned with the TMCF mission of supporting HBCUs.

Phyllis Harris

“For more than 10 years, Wal-Mart has been supporting TMCF and its commitment to academic achievement and success for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” Harris said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to support this important mission and goal of furthering higher education dreams and aspirations of so many.”

Harris is the current senior vice president and general counsel of Legal Operations at Walmart Stores. Her work at the corporation ranges from data and analytics to diversity and inclusion programs. Harris has also held long-term positions at the EPA and the Office of Enforcement of Compliance Assurance in Washington D.C.

Thomas, as vice president of US Public Sector at Microsoft, supervises sales teams that work with government and education clients. She explained in a statement that, for more than a decade, Microsoft has invested in HBCUs through the TMCF-MS Software Grants and the TMCF Technology Initiative.

“Every year we continue to be impressed by the talented set of students entering [the] job market via TMCF’s programs—several of which we’re fortunate to have join Microsoft as employees,” Thomas added in the statement. “I’m incredibly excited to continue on with our mission of empowering students and TMCF member-schools.”

  TMCF Names Harry Williams President/CEO

Prior to her current position, Thomas served as a regional vice president at Microsoft and as a board member for the California Chamber of Commerce.

Outgoing TMCF President and CEO Johnny C. Taylor Jr. said in a statement that he expects Harris and Thomas’s experience in the corporate world will make significant contributions to designing the Fund’s “long-term strategic direction and value proposition.”

“TMCF’s extraordinary success is due, in part, to having a Board of Directors comprised of senior executive leaders from America’s most successful, transformative companies,” he said.

Joseph Hong can be reached at jhong@diverseeducation.com

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 TMCF Names Harry Williams President/CEO At its 30th Anniversary Awards Gala on Monday evening, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) named Dr. Harry Williams as its new president and CEO. Dr. Harry Williams The announcement came with an Educational Leadership award for Williams,...
Taylor Leaving Thurgood Marshall College Fund Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., is stepping down after seven years as president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the venerable national representative of publicly-supported historically Black colleges and universities. Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. ...
Advocates View HBCUs’ Future Warily   Many historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) still are in the process of rebuilding their student base after a precipitous decline in enrollments that began with a change in how the Parent PLUS loans were granted, and others fa...
Congressional Black Caucus Not Buying Trump’s ‘Unwavering Support’ of HBCUs Two leading Democratic Black lawmakers on Monday slammed President Donald J. Trump’s attempt to walk back his previous comments questioning the constitutionality of a program that helps support HBCUs. President Donald J. Trump U.S. Rep. Cedric...
