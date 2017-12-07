College Professor Beaten by Group of Teens in Staten Island - Higher Education


College Professor Beaten by Group of Teens in Staten Island

December 7, 2017 | :
by Associated Press


NEW YORK — Authorities say a City University of New York college professor was beaten by a group of teenagers when he tried to stop them from starting a fire.

WABC-TV reports the attack happened in Staten Island’s St. George neighborhood Wednesday evening. Authorities say the professor, who teaches at CUNY St. George, was walking to a university event when he saw a group of teenagers setting paper on fire in a playground.

The professor was attacked by the teens when he told them to stop. Witnesses say the group punched and kicked the victim for several minutes before leaving.

Residents tell WABC-TV children in the neighborhood behave badly when they leave school and have thrown rocks at people.

