ANGELA AMAR :

ANGELA AMAR has been named dean of the School of Nursing at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, effective January 1. She is currently associate dean for undergraduate studies and chief diversity officer of the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University. Amar earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in nursing from Louisiana State University Medical Center and a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.