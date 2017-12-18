Arkansas Baptist College Fires Its President - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Featured,News,Uncategorized |

Arkansas Baptist College Fires Its President

December 18, 2017 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by

Less than a week after being interviewed for a feature in Diverse¸ the president of Arkansas Baptist College, Dr. Joseph L. Jones, was fired by the board of trustees. However, Joseph—a trained political scientist—said that he resigned from his post.

Dr. Joseph L. Jones

Jones told Diverse on Monday evening that he informed the board of his resignation on Friday. On Sunday, the board sent him an email stating that he had been terminated. The email did not detail the reasons for the firing, said Jones. The college released its own statement on Monday.

“The termination of Dr. Jones was predicated on his lack of transparency with the Board on issues that could place the Board and the institution at significant risk of financial and legal jeopardy,” the release stated. “This lack of transparency prevented the board from having the information necessary to make timely decisions that would have been necessary to avoid these potential risks.”

When contacted by Diverse, board chair Dr. Kenneth Harris declined to comment any further.

Jones said that he could not provide details for why he resigned but said it was “around the financial health of the college.” He added that he was completely surprised by the email from the board.

Jones—who was a participant in American Council for Education Fellows program, which trains individuals to become college presidents— took the helm at the troubled institution last September. The college’s enrollment had plummeted over the past five years, and its finances were under heightened monitoring by the Department of Education.

Jones’s alleged lack of transparency as stated by the board is striking considering he emphasized the importance of administrative transparency during his interview last week with Diverse. He explained how within the first months of his presidency he hired consultants to enhance the culture of transparency in the college’s leadership.

“I have an amazing staff and faculty and we try to be as transparent with them as we are with the media,” he told Diverse.

This commitment to open communication was one of the key tenets of “The Way, The Truth, The Life,” a five-year strategic plan designed by Jones and his team.

It remains unclear exactly what specific risks resulted from his alleged lack of transparency. As recently as late November, the college has had payroll-related problems resulting in delayed payment of employees. Jones told Diverse that he would be implementing a permanent solution to prevent future delays.

Jones told Diverse on Monday that he has hired a lawyer. When asked what he hopes to accomplish by taking legal action, he responded, “to get the true story out for why I resigned.”

It is unclear who will serve as interim president until the college finds a permanent replacement.

Joseph Hong can be reached at jhong@diverseeducation.com

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Arkansas Baptist College Seeks a Revival Over the past few years, Arkansas Baptist College has received media attention for its troubled finances, administrative mishaps and sharp declines in enrollment. The new leadership at this HBCU is hoping to turn a new page in the institution’s long ...
FAMU Picks Permanent President In a unanimous vote Thursday, the Florida A&M University Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Larry Robinson as the 12th president of the historically Black institution in Tallahassee. FAMU interim president Larry Robinson The selection of Robinson, w...
After Accreditation Success, Experts and Advocates Optimistic About Cheyney The nation’s oldest HBCU avoided a potentially fatal blow on Friday after a regional accrediting board extended its accreditation by a year. In recent years, Cheyney University, located outside Philadelphia, has experienced low enrollment, fina...
Hampton Joins the Big South Conference In a move that could cause a cultural shift and change the balance of power in HBCU athletics, Hampton University on Thursday announced that it is leaving the MEAC to join the Big South Conference. According to a statement released by Hampton Univ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Dean - School of Public Health
University of Michigan
Adjunct Faculty, Division of Programs in Business
New York University School of Professional Studies
Inaugural Dean - School of Business
Oglethorpe University
EBSCO Endowed Chair in Library and Info Studies
University of Alabama – SLIS
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodist University
Visiting Assistant Professor of Philosophy
Hamilton College
Associate Provost for Enrollment Management
University of Illinois Springfield
Assistant Professor of Urban Horticultural Crops
University of California - Dept of Plant Sciences

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Year in Review
Issue Date: 12/28/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 12/07/2017

Intercollegiate Athletics
Issue Date: 01/11/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 12/21/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should all higher ed institutions be subject to Gainful Employment measures?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>