Another Case Of Meningococcal Disease at Oregon State University :

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority says another Oregon State University student has been diagnosed with meningococcal disease.

The patient only identified as an undergraduate is the sixth OSU student to be treated for meningococcal disease in the past year, which qualifies as an outbreak.

The university has responded by holding mass vaccination clinics.

The disease primarily afflicts young people and can spread in group living situations such as dormitories.

A University of Oregon student died during an outbreak on the Eugene campus in 2015.