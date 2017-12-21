Roger Williams University President Joins Immigration Group - Higher Education


Roger Williams University President Joins Immigration Group

December 21, 2017
by Associated Press


BRISTOL, R.I. – The president of a Rhode Island university has joined a national coalition of school leaders who are working to improve immigration policies.

The Providence Journal reports Roger Williams University President Donald Farish joined the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration. According to a statement on the group’s website, the alliance is dedicated to “increasing public understanding” of how immigration policies affect universities and communities.

Farish says he joined the alliance to ensure people are welcomed and supported when they immigrate to the U.S.

Gabriela Domenzain, director of the Latino Policy Institute at Roger Williams University, says Farish’s actions show he is committed to working with other presidents to ensure all students can achieve their dreams.

More than 160 university and college presidents have joined the alliance since November.

