ZILLAH M. FLUKER :

ZILLAH M . FLUKER has been appointed vice president of institutional advancement at Miles College. Most recently, she served as the vice president of institutional advancement at Alabama State University (ASU). Originally from Zimbabwe, Fluker holds a bachelor’s degree from ASU and a master’s degree and MBA from Purdue University. She is expected to complete her Ph.D. in educational leadership, policy and law from ASU in May 2018.