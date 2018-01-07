Joliet Junior College Getting Partial Tuition Reimbursements - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Joliet Junior College Getting Partial Tuition Reimbursements

January 7, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


JOLIET, Ill. — Officials say students who attend Joliet Junior College are receiving a partial tuition reimbursement.

The college’s board of trustees and leadership raised tuition by $19 per credit hour to make up for an anticipated reduction in state funding. However, Joliet Junior College president Judy Mitchell wrote in an email to students that state funding is better than expected this year. She wrote that the school is “able to partially reimburse you for the financial burden you helped us shoulder during this difficult time.”

School spokeswoman Kelly Rohder says 14,910 students who enrolled in classes in the fall and the coming spring semesters will receive a prepaid debit card reflecting a refund of $12 per credit hour. Refunds will vary depending on the number of credit hours a student signed up for.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
University of Central Florida
Clinical Assistant Professor of Costume Technology
Arizona State University
Call for applications: full-time faculty
Rhode Island School of Design
Full Time Faculty Positions
Red Rocks Community College
Associate or Full Professor in Irish History
New York University Arts and Science
Dean - College of Engineering
South Dakota State University
Assistant/Associate/Full Professor
Oregon State University, College of Education
Associate Director, Writing in the Sciences & Engineering
New York University Arts and Science

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Intercollegiate Athletics
Issue Date: 01/11/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 12/21/2017

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/25/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/04/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should all higher ed institutions be subject to Gainful Employment measures?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>