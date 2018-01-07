Weather, Maintenance Issues Delay Start of Spring Semester at Howard - Higher Education


Weather, Maintenance Issues Delay Start of Spring Semester at Howard

January 7, 2018 | :
by Walter Hudson


 

Ruptured pipes and ongoing heating issues has caused Howard University to delay the start of spring classes by a week.

Howard_University

Howard University

Classes at the historically Black college located in Washington, D.C., was supposed to start on Monday, but will now begin on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

“We continue to manage the impact of the weather emergency we are currently enduring,” said Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Howard. “Our facilities crews are on campus now, and have been working on repairs around the clock.”

Dubroy said that a temporary boiler was installed on Sunday to bring relief to the campus. While some college dormitories have heat, she said that others do not.

“There are approximately 300 students in the residence halls that are impacted. They have been offered provisions for the day at Howard Plaza West Tower, Frazier Hall and College Hall South,” said Dubroy in a statement released to the campus community on Sunday. “These provisions will be made available as long as needed. Emergency blankets and hand warmers have also been given to occupants of these residence halls. A variety of activities are planned for students across all residence halls, including games, pizza parties, and movies. Coffee, hot chocolate and tea service is also being provided.”

Like much of the Northeast, temperatures in Washington have hovered in the low 20s over the past few days.

