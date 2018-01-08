Police Assigned to Florida University’s ‘White Racism’ Class - Higher Education


Police Assigned to Florida University’s ‘White Racism’ Class

January 8, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


A sociology professor offering a course titled “White Racism” this semester has received so many disturbing emails and voicemails that at least two campus police officers will be watching over the first meeting of his class on Tuesday.

Assistant Professor Ted Thornhill says he sent police at Florida Gulf Coast University nearly 50 pages of negative comments he’s received, and that doesn’t include “thousands and thousands” of comments saying “unspeakable” things on social media, according to a News-Press report .

The course description says class will discuss ways to challenge White supremacy and examine ideologies, laws, policies and practices in this country that have allowed “White racial domination over those racialized as non-White.”

Spokeswoman Susan Evans said the university expects “normal campus civility” but is “prepared for any possible distractions.”

