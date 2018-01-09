University of Missouri Officials Still Push for Diversity - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

University of Missouri Officials Still Push for Diversity

January 9, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — University of Missouri officials say the Columbia campus still has a ways to go in hiring diverse faculty despite recent improvement.

The Columbia Missourian reports that System President Mun Choi and University of Missouri Chancellor Alexander Cartwright spoke Monday at a hearing of the Missouri House Special Committee on Urban Issues. Choi and Cartwright said the university had its best year in recent history of hiring diverse faculty, but still hasn’t reached its goal of having 10 percent of faculty come from underrepresented minority groups.

Choi says the school’s faculty is currently 3.7 percent African-American and 4.5 percent Hispanic, so there’s still work to be done.

He says the university hired 17 African-American and Hispanic faculty members last year, which made up about a third of the total hiring pool.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
University of Central Florida
Clinical Assistant Professor of Costume Technology
Arizona State University
Call for applications: full-time faculty
Rhode Island School of Design
Full Time Faculty Positions
Red Rocks Community College
Associate or Full Professor in Irish History
New York University Arts and Science
Dean - College of Engineering
South Dakota State University
Assistant/Associate/Full Professor
Oregon State University, College of Education
Associate Director, Writing in the Sciences & Engineering
New York University Arts and Science

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Intercollegiate Athletics
Issue Date: 01/11/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 12/21/2017

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/25/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/04/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should all higher ed institutions be subject to Gainful Employment measures?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>