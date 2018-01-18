Oregon State Alum Gives $50 Million to Veterinary College - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Oregon State Alum Gives $50 Million to Veterinary College

January 18, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University officials say they plan to bolster the veterinary college after an alumnus has given one of the largest donations in the history of the university.

The Register-Guard reports the university on Wednesday renamed the college the Gary R. Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine after the alumnus donated $50 million. Carlson said pets give people joy, so he wanted to do something to better care for them.

Officials say the university will use the donation to more than double the size of its small animal hospital in Corvallis and create an endowment to attract and keep veterinary teachers. Carlson graduated from the university in 1974 and is a partner at the Dermatology Associates of Westlake Village outside Los Angeles.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Assistant Coach Sues Oregon State University After Firing PORTLAND, Ore. — An assistant wrestling coach fired by Oregon State University has filed a federal lawsuit that contends he was wrongly let go. The lawsuit filed in Eugene says Kevin Roberts was falsely accused of allowing or participating in dero...
Researchers Find Increased Pot Use by College Students CORVALLIS, Ore. — A study by Oregon State University researchers has found college students at an undisclosed large public university in the state are using more marijuana since recreational pot became legal two years ago. The Register-Guard repor...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
University of Central Florida
Clinical Assistant Professor of Costume Technology
Arizona State University
Call for applications: full-time faculty
Rhode Island School of Design
Full Time Faculty Positions
Red Rocks Community College
Associate or Full Professor in Irish History
New York University Arts and Science
Dean - College of Engineering
South Dakota State University
Assistant/Associate/Full Professor
Oregon State University, College of Education
Associate Director, Writing in the Sciences & Engineering
New York University Arts and Science

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/25/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/04/2018

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/18/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Has your institution achieved transparency in stating its annual cost of attendance?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>