Lindsay Lohan’s Hockey-Playing Cousin Punched at Pizzeria

January 23, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


BOSTON — A Boston College hockey player who happens to be Lindsay Lohan’s cousin is out indefinitely after he was punched at a Boston restaurant and sent to the hospital.

The university said in a statement Sunday that graduate student Kevin Lohan was the victim of an “unprovoked assault.”

Police are investigating a report of an assault at a Domino’s restaurant at about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Lohan’s girlfriend told police they were in line when a group of six to eight people began pushing, and one knocked Lohan to the ground with a punch to the face. The suspects fled and Lohan went to the hospital with a jaw injury.

Lohan, of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, has three assists in 14 games for the Eagles. The 6-foot-5, 217-pound defenseman transferred to Boston College after four years at Michigan.

