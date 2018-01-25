Central Michigan University President Steps Down - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Current News 1,News,Uncategorized |

Central Michigan University President Steps Down

January 25, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by

After an eight-year tenure, Dr. George Ross will resign from the presidency at Central Michigan University in July.

Dr. George Ross

Ross, who became the university’s 14th president in 2010, made the announcement Monday on the university’s website, stating that after months of contemplation, becoming a grandfather in December triggered the decision.

“It did touch me in a certain way,” Ross told Diverse in an interview. “If I wasn’t sure before, I was sure then. It’s time.”

An expert in higher education administration, Ross is the 14th president of Central Michigan and held the position since 2010. He previously served at Alcorn State University from 2008 to 2010. Before that, he worked in other executive roles at universities across the country, including Clark Atlanta University, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Tuskegee University.

Ross said one of his greatest accomplishments has been the opening of the Central Michigan University College of Medicine. Starting in 2010, he oversaw the design of curriculum, the recruitment of students and the hiring of faculty and staff. The medical school’s inaugural class of 62 students entered in 2013 and graduated in 2017.  Ross proudly noted that every graduate attained residencies in the United States.

Apart from his presidency, Ross has served on committees for the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, or AASCU. He also chairs the board of the Central Michigan University Research Corporation and is a board member of the Michigan College Access Network.

Before administration, Ross was an associate professor of accounting at Chattanooga and Central Michigan. He plans to eventually return to the life of faculty after stepping down from the presidency.

“I’m going to get some rest, first of all,” he said. “I’m looking forward to more time with my family and with my new grandson.”

He also hopes to begin a book project about the work he has done at six universities.

“At some point, I’ll probably write that book I’ve been talking about writing for the past 25 years,” he said.

As of now, he imagines it will be a series of essays based on his experiences as a president and chief financial officer in higher education.

“I love to tell stories,” he said. “I’ve had some experiences, some good, some challenging. I’ve also met some interesting people and some outstanding students.”

In the short term, Ross intends to assist in an ongoing fundraising campaign at the university and facilitate the transition to a new president.

Asked what advice he might offer his successor, Ross said he suggests that the new president be himself or herself while embracing the Central Michigan community.

“I would encourage them to help our faculty, our students, our staff and our alumni see themselves as part of CMU’s mission and future,” he said. “Nothing gets done on a university campus by a president alone.”

Joseph Hong can be reached at jhong@diverseeducation.com. You can follow him on Twitter @jjshong5.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Tuskegee’s New African-American Studies Minor Crosses Disciplinary Lines Tuskegee University will introduce an African-American studies minor this fall. The new program will be a collaboration between the university’s Robert R. Taylor School of Architecture and Construction Science and the Department of History and Pol...
Clark Atlanta University Receives Funding to Increase Diversity in Art Museum Leadership The Clark Atlanta University Art Museum is one of 20 U.S. art museums that will receive funding from the Walton Family Foundation and Ford Foundation as a part of the Diversifying Art Museum Leadership Initiative (DAMLI), an effort to increase divers...
Colleges and Universities Pool Resources to Curb Costs ATLANTA — A business major at Clark Atlanta University, Delaina Mims said she spends at least eight hours a day at the Robert W. Woodruff Library. “It’s a good space and it’s better than being by yourself,” said Mims, who had just met up with thre...
University of Tennessee Campus Faculty Against Plan to Outsource Facilities KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee Knoxville faculty and union members have expressed concerns about proposed participation in the state’s facilities management outsourcing plan. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the Faculty Senate unani...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Post Doctoral Fellowships in Language and Literacy
Georgia State University
Undergrad Research Conference & Admin Support
UMass Amherst Commonweatlh Honors College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Accounting Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College
The Placement Exchange (TPE) Manager
ACUHO-I & NASPA
Dean, School of Interdisciplinary Health & Science
University of Saint Joseph
Assistant / Associate Professor of Economics
The University of Alabama
Microbiology Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/18/2018

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/01/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Is a “break year” following high school graduation a good idea before attending college?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>