Bill Would Require Stronger Campus Hate-Crime Reporting - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Bill Would Require Stronger Campus Hate-Crime Reporting

January 28, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s public colleges and universities would be required to develop stronger policies for reporting and documenting campus hate crimes and bias incidents under a measure introduced in the General Assembly on Friday in response to the stabbing of a Black Bowie State University student at the University of Maryland.

Democratic Delegate Angela Angel modeled her bill partly on some actions already taken at the College Park campus in the aftermath of U.S Army 2nd Lt. Richard Collins’ death in May 2017, with a goal of seeing those replicated statewide.

For example, the measure calls for a coordinator to take reports and make sure they are posted online for students, faculty and the public to see. The University of Maryland is in the process of hiring such a coordinator.

“I hope the steps the University of Maryland is taking to make the campus a safe place for all students is expanded to all other universities and colleges in the state, and hopefully other states are able to model this bill to protect their students, as well,” said Angel’s chief of staff, Yanet Amanuel, who was part of a coalition urging stronger measures against hate crimes when she was a student there.

The bill would require that the outcome of such investigations be made public. It also would mandate hate-crime awareness training for freshmen, and electronic alert systems that notify students about campus hate crimes. The measure would require the Maryland Higher Education Commission to submit a report to the General Assembly on the universities’ compliance with diversity goals and reporting on hate-bias incidents.

“It seems to be happening in our society more and more — that there’s kind of this undercurrent that we’re not necessarily paying as close attention to — and then when something bubbles up and a tragedy happens, then we’re reactive,” Angel said.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Extreme Weather Testing Infrastructures of Schools Across Nation From raging forest fires on the West Coast to heavy snowfall on the East Coast and bone-chilling cold between, extreme and unpredicted weather patterns this school year have disrupted college classes and tested campus infrastructures. America’s ma...
Judge Calls for Mediation in Maryland Legal Case A federal judge has appointed a "special master" to help craft a plan to resolve a longstanding battle over whether historically Black colleges and universities in Maryland were denied the chance to attract students of other races because academic pr...
University of Maryland Receives $220 Million Donation An alumnus broke records at the University of Maryland on Wednesday when his foundation gifted the institution with $220 million dollars. University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh The A. James and Alice B. Clark Foundation’s donation, th...
University of Maryland Gets $220M Gift for More Scholarships COLLEGE PARK, Md. — To help double need-based scholarships, the University of Maryland is getting a $220 million gift from the foundation of a billionaire alumnus whose own education was made possible by a scholarship. The university announced the...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Post Doctoral Fellowships in Language and Literacy
Georgia State University
Undergrad Research Conference & Admin Support
UMass Amherst Commonweatlh Honors College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Accounting Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College
The Placement Exchange (TPE) Manager
ACUHO-I & NASPA
Dean, School of Interdisciplinary Health & Science
University of Saint Joseph
Assistant / Associate Professor of Economics
The University of Alabama
Microbiology Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/18/2018

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/01/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Is a “break year” following high school graduation a good idea before attending college?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>