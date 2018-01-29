University of Charleston to Offer Weekend Nursing Classes - Higher Education


University of Charleston to Offer Weekend Nursing Classes

January 29, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The University of Charleston plans to offer an associate nursing degree on weekends.

The university said in a news release that the program on the main campus in Charleston will allow students to graduate as a registered nurse in less than two years. It is designed for students who want to finish their degrees without interrupting their busy schedules.

Starting in August, the course will be offered on alternating weekends from Friday through Sunday and online throughout the week. The school says it is accepting applications.

The school offers a similar program at its Beckley location.

