Accused of Smearing Body Fluids on Roommate’s Stuff, Coed Seeks Probation - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Accused of Smearing Body Fluids on Roommate’s Stuff, Coed Seeks Probation

January 31, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


HARTFORD, Conn. — A White former Connecticut university student accused of smearing body fluids on her Black roommate’s belongings asked a judge Tuesday to allow her into a probation program that could erase criminal charges from her record.

Brianna Brochu, 18, a former University of Hartford student from Harwinton, applied for accelerated rehabilitation during an appearance in Hartford Superior Court. The program, generally for first-time, nonviolent defendants, allows charges to be erased upon successful completion of a probation period.

A judge set a hearing on the application for March 12.

Brochu is charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace.

West Hartford police say she wrote on Instagram in October about rubbing used tampons on her roommate’s backpack and putting her roommate’s toothbrush “where the sun doesn’t shine.” She also called her roommate “Jamaican Barbie” and wrote that she put moldy clam dip in her roommate’s lotions and spit in her coconut oil.

Her roommate, Chennel Rowe, said she developed throat pain.

The state NAACP and other supporters of Rowe have been calling for felony hate crime charges against Brochu. Brochu’s lawyer, Tom Stevens, said the roommates had a falling out and Brochu’s actions were not racially motivated.

Hartford State’s Attorney Gail Hardy said Tuesday that hate crime charges aren’t warranted.

“We don’t have evidence to support that the conduct that Brianna Brochu engaged in was committed to intimidate or harass Miss Rowe because of her perceived race or ethnicity,” Hardy told The Associated Press.

State NAACP President Scot X. Esdaile said he was upset that Brochu won’t face hate crime charges.

“This was blatant racism. The whole country saw it,” Esdaile said.

Stevens said Brochu clearly meets the requirements to be accepted into the probation program.

“Why burden an 18-year-old with a criminal record when you have the belief that it was an isolated incident that will never happen again?” he said.

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 University of Hartford Student Faces Bias Charge for Endangering Roommate Shortly after moving into her dorm, Jazzy Rowe, a freshman at the University of Hartford, began experiencing severe throat pain. She had trouble eating and sleeping, and none of her doctors were able to identify the cause. “I would try to whisper,...
Organizations Call for DeVos to Halt Student Loan Policy Changes The regulatory changes being pursued by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in the student loan arena could “spell disaster for students of color who are too often exploited in consumer lending,” a group of 39 organizations said Tuesday in a lett...
Interim NAACP President says Civil Rights Group Remains Relevant WASHINGTON — Arguing that President Donald J. Trump has emboldened white supremacists to “walk in public without hoods,” Derrick Johnson — interim president of the NAACP — said the civil rights organization he leads is as relevant today as it when it...
Former Obama Official Helps to Expand the Civil Rights Agenda Vanita Gupta has spent most of her professional career as a civil rights advocate, first as a lawyer with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and then with the American Civil Liberties Union. From 2014 until 2017, Gupta was a United State...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Post Doctoral Fellowships in Language and Literacy
Georgia State University
Undergrad Research Conference & Admin Support
UMass Amherst Commonweatlh Honors College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Accounting Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College
The Placement Exchange (TPE) Manager
ACUHO-I & NASPA
Dean, School of Interdisciplinary Health & Science
University of Saint Joseph
Assistant / Associate Professor of Economics
The University of Alabama
Microbiology Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/18/2018

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/01/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Is a “break year” following high school graduation a good idea before attending college?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>