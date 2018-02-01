UPenn Scrubs Wynn Name, Rescinds His and Cosby’s Degrees - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

UPenn Scrubs Wynn Name, Rescinds His and Cosby’s Degrees

February 1, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


PHILADELPHIA — The University of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that it will remove casino mogul Steve Wynn’s name from a campus plaza and revoke honorary degrees given to him and comedian Bill Cosby in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against both men.

The school’s president, Dr. Amy Gutmann, and chair of its board of trustees, David Cohen, said in a joint statement that the decision was made after deliberations among deans, faculty, alumni and trustees.

“It is incumbent on all of us to address these issues wherever and whenever we find that they affect our extended community,” they said. Wynn’s name also will be removed from a scholarship fund.

The university said it has been a century since it took away an honorary degree, but “credible” allegations against the men warranted the action.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that numerous women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, with one case leading to a $7.5-million settlement. Wynn has strongly denied the allegations, attributing them to a campaign led by his ex-wife. He resigned Saturday as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Following the Wall Street Journal report, the University of Iowa also said it would remove Wynn’s name from the school’s vision research institute.

Cosby, who has had honorary degrees stripped by multiple universities, is scheduled to be retried in April on charges that he drugged and molested a woman in 2004. His previous trial ended with a hung jury. His spokesman did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Culturally Relevant Pedagogy Can Meet the Needs of Nontraditional College Students According to the American Council on Education, only 34% of nontraditional students complete their degrees. Nontraditional students are defined by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) as students age 25 and up and enrolled in undergrad...
Hard-nosed Ex-Governor Named Michigan State Interim President LANSING, Mi. – Michigan State University turned to a hard-nosed former governor and alumnus on Wednesday to right the ship following scathing criticism over former doctor Larry Nassar's ability to molest young female athletes for decades under the gu...
College Counselors Share Best Practices for Treating Mental Health of Diverse Students PHILADELPHIA—More than ever, American college and university students are seeking counseling and other mental health services to deal with issues like depression and anxiety.  At the same time, students of color face additional stress and are less li...
Ex-Univ. of Iowa Wrestler Released on Bond in Cheating Case DAVENPORT, Iowa — A former University of Iowa wrestler has been released on bond after appearing in court to face federal computer fraud charges in a large-scale academic misconduct scandal. Trevor Graves appeared Thursday before a magistrate at t...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Post Doctoral Fellowships in Language and Literacy
Georgia State University
Undergrad Research Conference & Admin Support
UMass Amherst Commonweatlh Honors College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Accounting Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College
The Placement Exchange (TPE) Manager
ACUHO-I & NASPA
Dean, School of Interdisciplinary Health & Science
University of Saint Joseph
Assistant / Associate Professor of Economics
The University of Alabama
Microbiology Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/18/2018

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/01/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Is a “break year” following high school graduation a good idea before attending college?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>