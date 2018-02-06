Campus Police Investigating Illegible Graffiti :

URBANA, Il. — Police are investigating at the University of Illinois after illegible graffiti was spray-painted on several campus buildings.

Police are seeking help finding those responsible. Public information officer Pat Wade said the Illini Union, Student Services Arcade Building, Undergraduate Library and Grainger Library were tagged over the weekend.

Wade said police can’t identify the tag and investigators are going through surveillance-camera footage. He said it’s unlikely the person has done it before.

Officials said the school is focusing on having the graffiti removed. It will cost about $500 for each removal.

Anyone with information is asked to call U of I police.