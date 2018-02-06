Campus Police Investigating Illegible Graffiti - Higher Education


February 6, 2018

Campus Police Investigating Illegible Graffiti

February 6, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


URBANA, Il. — Police are investigating at the University of Illinois after illegible graffiti was spray-painted on several campus buildings.

Police are seeking help finding those responsible. Public information officer Pat Wade said the Illini Union, Student Services Arcade Building, Undergraduate Library and Grainger Library were tagged over the weekend.

Wade said police can’t identify the tag and investigators are going through surveillance-camera footage. He said it’s unlikely the person has done it before.

Officials said the school is focusing on having the graffiti removed. It will cost about $500 for each removal.

Anyone with information is asked to call U of I police.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 U of Illinois to Host Conference on College Student Hunger URBANA, Ill. — The University of Illinois will hold a conference focusing on the problem of hunger in college students. Agricultural engineering professor Prasanta Kalita organized the effort to bring the Presidents United to Solve Hunger conferen...
Man Held in Chinese Scholar’s Kidnapping was Grad Student CHICAGO — The 28-year-old Illinois man charged with kidnapping a Chinese scholar now believed to be dead was among a select few admitted to the University of Illinois’ highly competitive physics graduate program in 2013. Brendt Allen Christensen o...
Supporters Stop Where Scholar Last Seen in Illinois CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — University of Illinois students and others from the wider community gathered at the Urbana-Champaign campus to show support for a Chinese scholar who disappeared three weeks ago. Thursday’s event started at the Krannert Center wh...
Mystery of Missing Chinese Scholar Shakes Up University of Illinois CHICAGO — Yingying Zhang, the daughter of a working-class factory driver from China, took the same career path as many other young Chinese academics before her: She travelled to a university in the U.S. with dreams of one day landing a professorship ...
