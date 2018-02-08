Secret ‘Pig Roast’ Fat-Shaming Sex Contest: Frat in Trouble - Higher Education


Secret 'Pig Roast' Fat-Shaming Sex Contest: Frat in Trouble

by Associated Press


ITHACA, N.Y. — A Cornell University fraternity chapter that held a sex contest that members dubbed “the Pig Roast” in reference to the weight of the women they slept with has been placed on probation for two years.

The university said officials launched an investigation of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity last year after reports about the secret game, in which new members could get points by having sex with women. The investigation concluded last month.

In the case of a tie in the contest, the win would go to the member who had sex with the heavier woman. The new members were told not to inform the women about the contest.

Cornell’s fraternity and sorority review board determined the chapter was in violation of policies against hazing and sexually abusive behavior.

The fraternity said that the allegations were contrary to its values and mission and that the chapter’s leadership and brotherhood at large were “shocked and appalled” about the unsanctioned activities.

