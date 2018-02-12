School Removes Famous Alum’s Plaque Amid Sex Allegations - Higher Education


School Removes Famous Alum’s Plaque Amid Sex Allegations

February 12, 2018
by Associated Press


MINNEAPOLIS  — The University of Minnesota has removed a plaque honoring humorist Garrison Keillor after he faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

Minnesota Daily reports that Keillor’s plaque is no longer displayed on the Scholars Walk, which honors outstanding university faculty and alumni. But some of Keillor’s song lyrics from an early radio show are still featured on campus.

Keillor graduated from the university in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in English.

The longtime Minnesota Public Radio personality is known for telling folksy stories about his fictional Minnesota hometown of Lake Wobegon on “A Prairie Home Companion.” He was fired last year after facing allegations of workplace sexual harassment.

Keillor has denied the allegations and says that the radio station fired him without a proper investigation.

