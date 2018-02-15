Chelsea Manning to Speak on Tech at University - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Chelsea Manning to Speak on Tech at University

February 15, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


ANN ARBOR, Mi. – Chelsea Manning, an advocate of queer and transgender rights and government transparency who spent seven years in military prison for leaking classified documents, will speak at the University of Michigan as part of the Penny Stamps Speaker Series.

Manning will speak at 5:10 p.m. on March 15 at the Michigan Theater, focusing on the social, technological and economic ramifications of artificial intelligence and on the practical applications of machine learning. The event is free and open to the public.

During her time as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. Department of Defense, Manning publicly disclosed classified documents that she felt revealed human rights abuses and corruption connected to the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan during her deployment in Iraq in 2009.

The transgender woman, known as Bradley Manning when she was convicted in 2013 of leaking more than 700,000 classified documents, was released from military prison in May after serving seven years of her sentence. President Barack Obama commuted her sentence to time served plus 120 days in the final days of his administration.

Upon being sentenced to 35 years for leaking government documents, she publicly identified as a trans woman and asserted her legal rights to medical therapy.

Bio-political artist and educator Heather Dewey-Hagborg will join Manning for the event. Dewey-Hagborg’s 2017 art exhibit, “Probably Chelsea,” consists of 30 different possible portraits of Manning algorithmically-generated by an analysis of her DNA. 

In her creative collaboration with Manning, Dewey-Hagborg received cheek swabs and hair clippings from Manning to create DNA-derived sculptural portraits. The work illustrates a multitude of ways in which DNA can be interpreted, according to Dewey-Hagborg’s website.

Manning filed last month to run for the Senate in Maryland in the Democratic primary

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 University of Michigan Investment Practices Raise Concerns DETROIT – The University of Michigan has invested $4 billion in companies that have donated hundreds of millions of dollars to the university, a newspaper has found. The Detroit Free Press investigation found that the university invested in more t...
Emerging Scholar Profile: Perry Grasps Black Politics Dr. Ravi K. Perry If you ask Dr. Ravi K. Perry how he defines himself, he is quick to point out that he’s a scholar-activist. “All of my work has been aligned with my goal of trying to impact the lived conditions of marginalized communities,” ...
Columbia Makes $100 Million Investment in Diversity Columbia University is taking steps to make sure its faculty and student body look more like the world around it, and this is helping the New York City school remain a diversity leader among institutions of higher education, especially Ivy League sch...
Colleges Look to Encourage More Minorities to Study the Environment As an immigrant student attending an American institution in the 1980s, Dr. Dorceta E. Taylor — a professor of environmental justice at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability — noticed something she had not expected. ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Full Time, Tenure Track Positions - Fall 2018
Mass Bay Community College
Associate Dean, College of Visual & Performing Art
Kutztown University
Assistant Professor of Accounting
University of Southern Maine
Department Chair and Professor of Human Ecology
UC Davis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/01/2018

Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs
Issue Date: 03/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/15/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you think sexual harassment occurs at a lower rate in the academy than in other major employment sectors?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>