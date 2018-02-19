A Call for Elite Schools to Redefine ‘Merit’ - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: News,Views |

A Call for Elite Schools to Redefine ‘Merit’

February 19, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Manuel S. Gonzalez Canche


I simply refuse to believe that talent is clustered within those who have the most. I am convinced that talent is universal, yet our highly selective colleges and universities mostly value the former.

Highly selective institutions of higher education, such as the Ivy League and other highly selective schools that hold need-blind admission policies, have the unique opportunity, privilege and responsibility to lead with actions that other colleges and universities – not only in this country, but worldwide – will use as examples in the years to come.

One of these actions should be the continuous search for gap-closing mechanisms capable of configuring incoming cohorts of students that are truly diverse, not only by skin color, gender identities or socio-economic status, but also by their perceived academic ability. This would translate in successfully identifying remarkable students who do not necessarily have the best GPAs and standardized scores, but who could potentially make ground-breaking contributions to their communities and our society.

102 U.S. colleges and universities with need-blind admissions practices.

This is a call for action to all 102 need-blind admission colleges and universities, to move beyond their current admission systems. In these systems, these highly selective institutions merely reward truly exceptional cases of low-income and/or underserved students who have brilliantly mastered admission exams. This implies that this same system has simultaneously systematically failed to identify many more noteworthy students. I am not implying that low-income, highest-achieving students should not be awarded admission to these prestigious institutions; I am instead arguing that focusing on these exceptional cases is doing relatively nothing to make a broader impact on society.

My main claim is that, to the extent we are capable of identifying “academically average” students who are truly remarkable in other areas and providing them with the means to move up in our society’s highly stratified ranks, then the scope to which prestigious institutions can help diversify the elite and close persistent societal gaps will be broader and more effective.

The identification of innovative strategies toward the diversification of incoming classes of selective and prestigious colleges and universities is a remarkable example of commitment toward honoring what I perceive as the true value of higher education: providing opportunities to everyone, especially those who, by current standards, may not even be considered as potential recipients of such opportunities or privilege. These institutions are without a doubt best situated to strengthen their role as true overarching, gap-closing enterprises.

Universities, especially the most prestigious ones, can work toward diversifying the elites by surpassing standardized admission hurdles. However, specific strategies that lead to this successful identification of these divergently remarkable students are not in place yet. Accordingly, I argue for the creation of task forces whose main charges consist of moving beyond our current reward/meritocratic system that overstresses traditional rubrics of “merit.” These colleges and universities can lead the way toward a redefinition of merit, one that reflects and shapes the lives of individuals who are “succeeding” while not “shining,” as measured by our current system, due to their constant and persistent struggles.

In sum, I certainly do not have the formula that would help to identify these average yet exceptional cases, but I am convinced that the resources are in place toward the establishment of a unifying task force charged with achieving this goal.

Talent is universal and is not just captured by high scores on admission exams.

Dr. Manuel S. González Canché is an associate professor at the Higher Education Division of the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education. He relies on analysis of big and geo-referenced data, geographical network analysis and quasi-experimental design to study factors affecting low-income and “at-risk” students’ likelihood of success with the purpose of identifying academic and socioeconomic gap-closing strategies.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Legacy Preferences Challenged at Elite Schools BOSTON — Students and alumni at some of the nation's top universities are urging their schools to reconsider admissions policies that give an edge to relatives of alumni. Campus groups for first-generation and low-income students at 12 elite u...
The PhD She Never Knew My first memories revolved around looking at my grandmother’s hands. They were calloused, wrinkled, arthritic. When she would cook, I’d ask, “Grandma, do your hands hurt?” She always would reply, “No, princess, they are fine.” Who was my grandmoth...
Mellon Foundation Selects Renowned Poet and Scholar as President The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, which supports humanities, culture and the arts in higher education, has appointed nationally acclaimed poet and scholar Elizabeth Alexander as its president. Alexander, who succeeds Earl Lewis in the position next...
Culturally Relevant Pedagogy Can Meet the Needs of Nontraditional College Students According to the American Council on Education, only 34% of nontraditional students complete their degrees. Nontraditional students are defined by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) as students age 25 and up and enrolled in undergrad...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Full Time, Tenure Track Positions - Fall 2018
Mass Bay Community College
Associate Dean, College of Visual & Performing Art
Kutztown University
Assistant Professor of Accounting
University of Southern Maine
Department Chair and Professor of Human Ecology
UC Davis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/01/2018

Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs
Issue Date: 03/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/15/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you think sexual harassment occurs at a lower rate in the academy than in other major employment sectors?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>