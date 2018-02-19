Flag Flap Resolved at Hawaiian University :

WAILUKU – A group of Native Hawaiians and students seized the flags on the campus of the University of Hawaii Maui College last week to protest the American flag flying above the Hawaiian flag.

The Maui News reported that 15 people participated in the Wednesday protest, prompting action from school officials.

Protest organizers say the flags were taken down because the American flag flying above the state flag represents the country’s history of oppression on the islands.

College Chancellor Lui Hokoana met with the group to hear their concerns. He said plans are in the works to construct a second flagpole so the two flags will fly at equal height. The flags will fly on separate 7-foot indoor poles until the new flagpole is installed, he said.