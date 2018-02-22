Swim Team Can Forget Ivy League Championships - Higher Education


Swim Team Can Forget Ivy League Championships

February 22, 2018
by Associated Press


PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Brown University says its men’s swimming and diving team will not participate in this week’s Ivy League Championships as it investigates allegations of hazing.

The university says in a statement dated Tuesday its investigation and the student conduct review process are expected to reach a conclusion “in the coming weeks.” It began looking into the team’s conduct in November after an investigation by The Brown Daily Herald student newspaper found team members engaged in a night of drinking and vandalism on Oct. 7.

The Herald reviewed text messages, photos and recordings of conversations among team members, who described it as a night of “initiation” or “hazing.”

The team’s captains were captured on audio telling team members to deny any hazing if they were asked about it.

