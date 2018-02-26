Nationwide Initiative to Boost Graduation Numbers - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Current News,News |

Nationwide Initiative to Boost Graduation Numbers

February 26, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Lois Elfman


With the goal of significantly increasing the number of graduates by the year 2025, the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities (APLU) has launched an unprecedented nationwide collaborative effort.

“When you look at degree completion among public [institutions] in this country, you’ve got some great stories,” said Peter McPherson, president of APLU. “Within states there are some really good stories of state universities. But there is not a national story; there’s not a national benchmark.

“If you have a hundred universities with millions of students, we’ll be able to present not an absolute, complete national story, but a substantial national story. We need to make that case with the commitment to increase degrees and to close achievement gaps. We want to get data to show where we are.”

Peter McPherson

APLU announced last week a comprehensive national effort involving 100 public research universities. Clusters of eight to 10 institutions each will work collaboratively with the goal of producing hundreds of thousands more graduates by the year 2025. The clusters will develop, refine and scale innovative practices designed to both increase graduation rates and close achievement gaps.

Key data from each cluster will be shared within the clusters and then proven practices will be shared throughout higher education.

Graduation rates and achievement gaps long have been issues addressed by APLU, and interventions and ideas have been presented. McPherson said it has become clear that interest in degree completion has significantly increased in recent years. There is a broad commitment across institutions, and greater openness to collaboration in developing new ideas.

APLU’s recently launched Center for Public University Transformation (CPUT) will serve as the support system for the transformation clusters. The processes and procedures are presently being put in place. A national advisory council of leaders in higher education is being assembled for CPUT.

McPherson said the clusters will be established through conversations among universities together with APLU, noting it wouldn’t be effective for APLU to assign the clusters. Some clusters may form around geographic areas,  others based on types of institutions.

Each cluster will determine its focus, targets and innovative practices. To begin, the universities will focus on the overarching goals of increasing the number of degrees and closing achievement gaps.

“Within the drive to achieve those big goals, we expect people will use a lot of different approaches,” said McPherson. “There are a number of initiatives on which the data is clear that people broadly will use, but there are other efforts that will come up from the individual schools.”

These could come from closer analysis of existing data, which can produce new solutions and interventions. These solutions will be shared and tested among the clusters and then disseminated among all the participating universities.

“People find interesting, different ways to get things done,” McPherson said. “We see quite a lot of interest as we begin to roll out our conversations with universities.”

While APLU’s membership is comprised of research institutions, the hope is that the long-term impact of this effort will involve data that can be utilized by a broad range of two-year and four-year institutions.

“We would expect that in many cases as people drive the number of degrees and the low-income, first-generation, minority students’ gap closes in numbers, often part of that will be working with community colleges,” said McPherson. “The community college effort is already important for many schools, and we expect this will enhance it.”

The effort does not have a specified end date, and no benchmark goals yet. McPherson said the project will evolve as it progresses. And while results ultimately will need to be quantified, numbers won’t be set until the transformation clusters are in place and there is extensive conversation with participating universities.

“With the university community, you really need to sit down and work it through,” said McPherson. He noted that imposing a numeric goal on the universities isn’t as effective as engaging them in meaningful discussion to arrive at it.

“The expectation in colleges and universities these days should be access, completion and employment. That’s the pathway students should reasonably expect and we as a society should work at,” he said.

Julia Michaels, APLU’s director of urban initiatives, said her conversations with representatives of the various universities indicates that they know what areas they want to address, who their peer institutions are and how they want to collaborate.

Essentially, this is a planning year.

“This is a process of discovery and of match-making, in a sense,” said Michaels. “We want to make sure we get it right and we have clusters formed that are going to maximize benefit for the universities.”

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Rethinking Advising for Community College Students Citing advising as “the cornerstone of student support,” the Center for Community College Student Engagement makes the case for improved advising models in a new study published this week. Dr. Evelyn N. Waiwaiole The study, “Show Me the Way:...
Emerging Scholar Profile: Spoonhunter Finds Knowledge is Power in American Indian Studies Building mutually beneficial knowledge alliances and driving positive impact for Native American communities are at the core of Dr. Tarissa Spoonhunter’s work in academia. When she was in graduate school, Spoonhunter, who grew up on the Blackfeet...
Williams Honored as Outstanding Community College Leader Through her experiences as president, professor and community partner, Dr. Stelfanie Williams has leveraged the power of collaboration to make Vance-Granville Community College (VGCC) in North Carolina a transformational place for students. D...
Report: Stark Gender, Racial Gaps Persist in Engineering, Computer Science Very few female and minority students pursue engineering and computer science degrees at Texas universities, according to an eye-opening Society of Women Engineers (SWE) report that analyzed the state’s community-college transfer students. In anal...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Full Time, Tenure Track Positions - Fall 2018
Mass Bay Community College
Associate Dean, College of Visual & Performing Art
Kutztown University
Assistant Professor of Accounting
University of Southern Maine
Department Chair and Professor of Human Ecology
UC Davis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs
Issue Date: 03/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/15/2018

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/01/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Are you confident your personal data is secure within your institution’s information network?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>